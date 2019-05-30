Find interactive radar here

Davenport PD seek assistance in finding missing teenage boy

Posted 9:45 am, May 30, 2019

Jeremiah Schussler, image from the Davenport Police Department

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police in Davenport are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Jeremiah Schussler was reported missing on Thursday, May 30 at 5:52 a.m., according to the Davenport Police Department.  He was last seen in the area of 200 West Hayes Street; that neighborhood is north of Vander Veer Botanical Park and east of Harrison Street.

Jeremiah is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 250 pounds.  He was last seen wearing Chicago Bulls sweatpants.

If you have information about Jeremiah Schussler’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.

