Davenport insurance agent charged with fraud

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A local insurance agent faces several charges of fraud.

Insurance agent Jonathan Adam Schlue, 35, of Davenport, Iowa, was charged with four counts of fraudulent sales practices (class d felony), two counts of fraudulent submissions (class d felony), two counts of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony (class d felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (class b felony), and one count of theft in the second degree (class d felony) after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

May 29, Schule was arrested at his house by the Iowa State Patrol. Schlue was booked into the Scott County Jail and released later that day after posting a $25,000 bond.

“Schlue’s arrest relates to his role in the sale of supplemental health insurance plans.”

“The Iowa Insurance Division is aware of concerns raised by both Iowa consumers and insurance companies regarding the sales practices of supplemental health insurance plans,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “Consumers should review their insurance policies upon receipt to ensure the product they received is what they requested and meets their needs. Consumers have a free-look-period in which they can carefully review the details of a policy. If consumers have concerns about their purchase, they should contact our office at 877-955-1212 or visit https://iid.iowa.gov.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.