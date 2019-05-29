× WHAT’S HAPPENING? Quad City leaders celebrate United States Navy

MOLINE, Illinois– United States Navy Week is happening in the Quad Cities Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28.

Gary Ross, the lead planner of Quad Cities Navy Week and Chief Tom Horner of the Navy Band Great Lakes are joining us Thursday, May 30 to discuss what’s happening.

Navy Week brings the Navy to our community and shares its impact on local businesses, organizations and families. Gary and Chief Horner will share some of the events scheduled throughout the week including:

Learning Campus Event (Bettendorf (6/24)

Putnam Museum (assets 24-26 June)

Hero Street Wreath laying Ceremony – Silvis (6/26)

NBGL concert – Schwiebert Park (6/26)

Navy Night with the River Bandits (6/27)

Summer Camp demonstrations (6/28)