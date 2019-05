Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Toby Keith has been added as a grandstand act to the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Keith joins other acts in place including: Hootie and the Blowfish, Pentatonix, Luke Bryan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Igesias, Dan + Shay, Foreigner, Zac Brown Band, Slipknot, for KING & COUNTRY, and The Chainsmokers.

As of Wednesday, May 29, Slipknot was sold out.

The Iowa State Fair is scheduled to be held between August 8 - 18.