Rain puts gap in Warren County dead-end road leaving 3 families stranded

ALEXIS, Illinois – Tuesday night’s rain washed out part of a gravel road in Warren County off 280th Avenue and 140th Street.

A culvert pipe underneath the road was pushed out by fast moving water just outside Alexis.

The problem is it’s a dead-end road with three families stranded on the other side.

“They’re a little anxious to get out, but they’re all doing fine,” says Scott Roth, Kelly Township road commissioner.

Warren County is looking to build a temporary path for the families to cross, but they’re unsure when that will be finished.