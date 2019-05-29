× Passing shower or thunderstorm late… Next chance to impact a small part of our weekend

The area has been getting many dry hours today after seeing at least 1 to close to 5 inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours. May see a peek of sun this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 70s.

Area of low pressure located just to our west will pull northward bringing a few scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms tonight. Could get a brief downpour in a few spots but nothing even close to what we experienced in the past 24 hours.

We’ll keep the clouds around for Thursday along with the chance for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon, otherwise, dry conditions move in by the evening. It will be a seasonal day with highs in the lower 70s.

That will lead to Friday and our first full dry day in some time!! Bright skies will be in place and highs just over the 80 degree mark.

Next and only disturbance I still see for the upcoming weekend is still on track to arrive Saturday bringing a passing shower or thunderstorm that afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s before we see that chance before brighter skies and 70s highlighted our Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

