EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- Darold Strunk is now in custody at the Rock Island County Jail, charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

As previously reported, police say he shot at a squad car on Saturday, May 25, after a traffic stop at 7th Street and 40th Avenue. Two officers then shot back, hitting Strunk. He ran off and was arrested shortly after that. Strunk was taken to the hospital. He's since been released.

No officers were hurt.