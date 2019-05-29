Find interactive radar here

Iowa Democrats want special session for medical marijuana

Posted 2:53 pm, May 29, 2019, by

Photo from the Iowa Governor's Office - 4/12/19

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Disappointed in Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ veto of a bill that would have expanded Iowa’s medical marijuana program, two Democratic lawmakers are calling for a special session of the Legislature to override the veto.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom and Rep. John Forbes called Wednesday for the special session, but that’s unlikely because it would require a request by two-thirds of lawmakers in the House and Senate. Republicans control both chambers.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says a special session is “ill-advised” since it’s unclear whether there’s enough support to override a veto. She supports Reynolds’ request for a new compromise bill next year.

Bolkcom and Forbes say Reynolds is wrong when she argues the bill she vetoed allowed too much THC, the chemical that produces a high.

Forbes, a pharmacist, says a lower THC limit supported by Reynolds wouldn’t help those who rely on capsules, oils and creams infused with a marijuana derivative to treat conditions like pain, nausea and lack of appetite.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.