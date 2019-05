× Flooding: Which roads are closed in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES- Recent flooding is forcing several roads to close throughout the Quad Cities.

The full closure of River Drive between Rockingham Road/Highway 22 and Bettendorf will be in place by 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Bettendorf’s closure of River Drive at 6th Street, 8th Street, and Forest Road will also begin at the same time.

“For your safety and the safety of others, do not drive through water over the road or around barricades.”