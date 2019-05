Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- The Army Birthday Ball takes place Friday, June 14 at the Waterfront Convention Center downtown.

Major General Duane A. Gamble will be the keynote speaker. Master Sergeant Heather Cejka joined us Tuesday, May 28 during Good Morning Quad Cities to discuss the event.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Friday. It goes until 11 p.m. You're asked to RSVP by Friday June 7th. For ticket information, click here.