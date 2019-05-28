× Some of the worst drivers in Illinois can be found in the QC (No really, it’s official)

ILLINOIS- A new study by quotewizard.com has listed the best and worst driving cities in Illinois, and many of the worst cities are close to home.

The site claims their data actually shows drivers in Illinois are some of the best in the country.

Let us know if you agree or disagree with our poll at the bottom of the article!

“In our 2018 best and worst drivers study, Illinois ranked near the top as the fifth-best driving state. Chicago also ranked among the better driving US cities. Being such a highly rated state for driver quality, we wanted to find out which cities in Illinois are the best of the best, and which cities are among the worst.”

How did they do it?

To determine overall driver quality in Illinois, they ranked the 50 largest cities in the state. Then they analyzed over 120,000 insurance quotes from Illinois drivers using QuoteWizard.com and ranked cities by the highest rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.

Moline comes in at number 7 on the worst drivers list.

Illinois’ Worst Driving Cities

Rank (worst) City 1 Park Ridge 2 Plainfield 3 Crystal Lake 4 Normal 5 Mount Prospect 6 Downers Grove 7 Moline 8 Rock Island 9 Bloomington 10 Schaumburg 11 Elmhurst 12 Bartlett 13 Skokie 14 Orland Park 15 Oak Lawn 16 Berwyn 17 Lombard 18 Naperville 19 Elgin 20 Bolingbrook 21 DeKalb 22 Belleville 23 Buffalo Grove 24 Quincy 25 Aurora

In case you’re interested, here are the best cities for driving.

Illinois’ Best Driving Cities

Rank (best) City 1 Evanston 2 Des Plaines 3 Arlington Heights 4 Cicero 5 Peoria 6 Joliet 7 Rockford 8 Hanover Park 9 Carol Stream 10 Streamwood 11 Urbana 12 Palatine 13 Decatur 14 Champaign 15 Wheeling 16 Carpentersville 17 Waukegan 18 Chicago 19 Romeoville 20 Glenview 21 Hoffman Estates 22 Oak Park 23 Wheaton 24 Tinley Park 25 Springfield

Methodology

“The QuoteWizard research team evaluated driver quality from the 50 largest cities in Illinois by population. We analyzed 2018 data of over 120,000 insurance quotes from Illinois drivers using QuoteWizard to find the rate of overall incidents in each city. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.”