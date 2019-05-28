Find interactive radar here

Some of the worst drivers in Illinois can be found in the QC (No really, it’s official)

ILLINOIS- A new study by quotewizard.com has listed the best and worst driving cities in Illinois, and many of the worst cities are close to home.

The site claims their data actually shows drivers in Illinois are some of the best in the country.

“In our 2018 best and worst drivers study, Illinois ranked near the top as the fifth-best driving state. Chicago also ranked among the better driving US cities. Being such a highly rated state for driver quality, we wanted to find out which cities in Illinois are the best of the best, and which cities are among the worst.”

How did they do it?

To determine overall driver quality in Illinois, they ranked the 50 largest cities in the state. Then they analyzed over 120,000 insurance quotes from Illinois drivers using QuoteWizard.com and ranked cities by the highest rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.

Moline comes in at number 7 on the worst drivers list.

Illinois’ Worst Driving Cities

Rank (worst) City
1 Park Ridge
2 Plainfield
3 Crystal Lake
4 Normal
5 Mount Prospect
6 Downers Grove
7 Moline
8 Rock Island
9 Bloomington
10 Schaumburg
11 Elmhurst
12 Bartlett
13 Skokie
14 Orland Park
15 Oak Lawn
16 Berwyn
17 Lombard
18 Naperville
19 Elgin
20 Bolingbrook
21 DeKalb
22 Belleville
23 Buffalo Grove
24 Quincy
25 Aurora

In case you’re interested, here are the best cities for driving.

Illinois’ Best Driving Cities

Rank (best) City
1 Evanston
2 Des Plaines
3 Arlington Heights
4 Cicero
5 Peoria
6 Joliet
7 Rockford
8 Hanover Park
9 Carol Stream
10 Streamwood
11 Urbana
12 Palatine
13 Decatur
14 Champaign
15 Wheeling
16 Carpentersville
17 Waukegan
18 Chicago
19 Romeoville
20 Glenview
21 Hoffman Estates
22 Oak Park
23 Wheaton
24 Tinley Park
25 Springfield

Methodology

