SOAR Scholarship Flashback: Catching up with Damon Overton

EAST MOLINE, Illinois - Damon Overton graduated from United Township High School in 2012.

He was a basketball standout who had overcome some extraordinary challenges in his life.

Before graduating high school, Damon won the $500 SOAR Scholarship, sponsored by The Sedona Group.

At that time, going to college and playing basketball was only a dream.

Damon went on to fulfill that dream and WQAD News 8 caught up with him 8 years later.

He is now coaching kids, has a masters degree and is living in Dallas, Texas.

His story is proof that the SOAR Scholarship is making a difference in the lives of high school students in our area.

