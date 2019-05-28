Find interactive radar here

SOAR Scholarship Flashback: Catching up with Damon Overton

Posted 5:19 pm, May 28, 2019, by

EAST MOLINE, Illinois - Damon Overton graduated from United Township High School in 2012.

He was a basketball standout who had overcome some extraordinary challenges in his life.

Before graduating high school, Damon won the $500 SOAR Scholarship, sponsored by The Sedona Group.

At that time, going to college and playing basketball was only a dream.

Damon went on to fulfill that dream and WQAD News 8 caught up with him 8 years later.

He is now coaching kids, has a masters degree and is living in Dallas, Texas.

His story is proof that the SOAR Scholarship is making a difference in the lives of high school students in our area.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.