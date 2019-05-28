× “Roadside Safety Checks” planned for Mcdonough and surrounding counties

MACOMB, Illinois- Illinois State Police Commander, Captain Jon Dively has announced that police will be stopping every car traveling through a checkpoint for “Roadside Safety Checks” in Fulton and McDonough County during certain times in June 2019.

“The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save (the) lives of the motoring public.”-Dively

State police have not yet released the specific dates and times they plan to conduct these “checks”.

Captain Dively says they plan to focus on: