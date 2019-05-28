Find interactive radar here

Power outages sweep Illinois and Iowa: Almost 10K without power, see the latest here

Posted 9:41 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05PM, May 28, 2019

With the severe weather comes power outages. See if your area is affected below

As of 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28:

Ameren is reporting 7,197 people without power in Illinois.

The majority of the Quad Cities seems to be unaffected.

MidAmerica claims 203 have no power.

Ameren estimates:

Adams 0 27,159 <1%
Alexander 0 792 <1%
Bond 0 5,125 <1%
Brown 0 1,865 <1%
Bureau 0 9,236 <1%
Calhoun 0 1,648 <1%
Cass 0 5,297 <1%
Champaign 0 90,795 <1%
Christian 0 12,630 <1%
Clark 0 1,591 <1%
Clay 0 1,998 <1%
Clinton 1 8,325 <1%
Coles 0 19,159 <1%
Crawford 0 6,815 <1%
Cumberland 0 1,650 <1%
De Witt 0 6,520 <1%
Douglas 0 8,526 <1%
Edgar 0 6,950 <1%
Edwards 0 3,063 <1%
Effingham 0 10,260 <1%
Fayette 0 6,779 <1%
Ford 0 5,729 <1%
Franklin 1 15,962 <1%
Fulton 330 14,878 2.22%
Gallatin 0 2,136 <1%
Greene 0 4,071 <1%
Hamilton 0 371 <1%
Hancock 147 8,198 1.79%
Henderson 1,178 2,639 44.64%
Henry 2 12,745 <1%
Iroquois 0 10,563 <1%
Jackson 0 19,867 <1%
Jasper 0 616 <1%
Jefferson 0 11,601 <1%
Jersey 0 6,904 <1%
Johnson 0 2,132 <1%
Kankakee 0 3 <1%
Kendall 0 1,049 <1%
Knox 1,001 26,992 3.71%
La Salle 1 26,130 <1%
Lawrence 0 5,294 <1%
Livingston 0 4,622 <1%
Logan 0 13,058 <1%
Macon 11 53,241 <1%
Macoupin 0 18,961 <1%
Madison 2 108,147 <1%
Marion 0 15,215 <1%
Marshall 0 5,158 <1%
Mason 205 6,091 3.37%
Massac 0 1,075 <1%
Mc Donough 54 10,003 <1%
Mc Lean 0 59,976 <1%
Menard 67 4,161 1.61%
Mercer 467 7,128 6.55%
Monroe 1 8,260 <1%
Montgomery 1 12,607 <1%
Morgan 0 15,618 <1%
Moultrie 0 1,007 <1%
Peoria 34 91,734 <1%
Perry 0 9,697 <1%
Piatt 0 7,417 <1%
Pike 0 6,260 <1%
Pulaski 0 1,741 <1%
Putnam 0 3,231 <1%
Randolph 0 11,339 <1%
Richland 0 5,632 <1%
Saline 0 10,202 <1%
Sangamon 1 20,589 <1%
Schuyler 0 2,369 <1%
Scott 0 1,770 <1%
Shelby 0 6,241 <1%
St Clair 22 109,257 <1%
Stark 0 3,015 <1%
Tazewell 3,951 63,143 6.26%
Union 0 4,800 <1%
Vermilion 8 36,507 <1%
Wabash 0 481 <1%
Warren 503 5,760 8.73%
Washington 0 5,410 <1%
Wayne 0 466 <1%
White 0 1,960 <1%
Williamson 1 26,051 <1%
Woodford 0 12,158

 

