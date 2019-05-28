Power outages sweep Illinois and Iowa: Almost 10K without power, see the latest here

With the severe weather comes power outages. See if your area is affected below
As of 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28:
Ameren is reporting 7,197 people without power in Illinois.
The majority of the Quad Cities seems to be unaffected.
MidAmerica claims 203 have no power.
Ameren estimates:
|Adams
|0
|27,159
|<1%
|Alexander
|0
|792
|<1%
|Bond
|0
|5,125
|<1%
|Brown
|0
|1,865
|<1%
|Bureau
|0
|9,236
|<1%
|Calhoun
|0
|1,648
|<1%
|Cass
|0
|5,297
|<1%
|Champaign
|0
|90,795
|<1%
|Christian
|0
|12,630
|<1%
|Clark
|0
|1,591
|<1%
|Clay
|0
|1,998
|<1%
|Clinton
|1
|8,325
|<1%
|Coles
|0
|19,159
|<1%
|Crawford
|0
|6,815
|<1%
|Cumberland
|0
|1,650
|<1%
|De Witt
|0
|6,520
|<1%
|Douglas
|0
|8,526
|<1%
|Edgar
|0
|6,950
|<1%
|Edwards
|0
|3,063
|<1%
|Effingham
|0
|10,260
|<1%
|Fayette
|0
|6,779
|<1%
|Ford
|0
|5,729
|<1%
|Franklin
|1
|15,962
|<1%
|Fulton
|330
|14,878
|2.22%
|Gallatin
|0
|2,136
|<1%
|Greene
|0
|4,071
|<1%
|Hamilton
|0
|371
|<1%
|Hancock
|147
|8,198
|1.79%
|Henderson
|1,178
|2,639
|44.64%
|Henry
|2
|12,745
|<1%
|Iroquois
|0
|10,563
|<1%
|Jackson
|0
|19,867
|<1%
|Jasper
|0
|616
|<1%
|Jefferson
|0
|11,601
|<1%
|Jersey
|0
|6,904
|<1%
|Johnson
|0
|2,132
|<1%
|Kankakee
|0
|3
|<1%
|Kendall
|0
|1,049
|<1%
|Knox
|1,001
|26,992
|3.71%
|La Salle
|1
|26,130
|<1%
|Lawrence
|0
|5,294
|<1%
|Livingston
|0
|4,622
|<1%
|Logan
|0
|13,058
|<1%
|Macon
|11
|53,241
|<1%
|Macoupin
|0
|18,961
|<1%
|Madison
|2
|108,147
|<1%
|Marion
|0
|15,215
|<1%
|Marshall
|0
|5,158
|<1%
|Mason
|205
|6,091
|3.37%
|Massac
|0
|1,075
|<1%
|Mc Donough
|54
|10,003
|<1%
|Mc Lean
|0
|59,976
|<1%
|Menard
|67
|4,161
|1.61%
|Mercer
|467
|7,128
|6.55%
|Monroe
|1
|8,260
|<1%
|Montgomery
|1
|12,607
|<1%
|Morgan
|0
|15,618
|<1%
|Moultrie
|0
|1,007
|<1%
|Peoria
|34
|91,734
|<1%
|Perry
|0
|9,697
|<1%
|Piatt
|0
|7,417
|<1%
|Pike
|0
|6,260
|<1%
|Pulaski
|0
|1,741
|<1%
|Putnam
|0
|3,231
|<1%
|Randolph
|0
|11,339
|<1%
|Richland
|0
|5,632
|<1%
|Saline
|0
|10,202
|<1%
|Sangamon
|1
|20,589
|<1%
|Schuyler
|0
|2,369
|<1%
|Scott
|0
|1,770
|<1%
|Shelby
|0
|6,241
|<1%
|St Clair
|22
|109,257
|<1%
|Stark
|0
|3,015
|<1%
|Tazewell
|3,951
|63,143
|6.26%
|Union
|0
|4,800
|<1%
|Vermilion
|8
|36,507
|<1%
|Wabash
|0
|481
|<1%
|Warren
|503
|5,760
|8.73%
|Washington
|0
|5,410
|<1%
|Wayne
|0
|466
|<1%
|White
|0
|1,960
|<1%
|Williamson
|1
|26,051
|<1%
|Woodford
|0
|12,158