Police: Death of Burlington man considered 'suspicious'

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police are calling the death of a 62-year-old Burlington man “suspicious.”

James Keith Poggemiller was found dead in a home in the 1100 block of South 13th Street on Friday, May 24, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department. It was not clear exactly where Poggemiller’s body was found.

An autopsy was performed on Poggemiller on Saturday. Those results were pending.

Police said they were being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and their ciminalistics laboratory team.

If you have any information on the death of James Poggemiller, you are asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.