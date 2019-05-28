Level-3 Significant Risk of severe thunderstorms later today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is another day to be "Weather Aware" as dangerous thunderstorms are possible. On our ThreatTrack scale, we are at a level-3 out of 1-5. That puts a chance of severe weather in our area better than 50/50. Showers and thunderstorms will cross East-Central Iowa this morning but dissipate as they move toward the Mississippi River at the noon hour. Will include a slight chance of a shower or storm today because of this.

The atmosphere this evening will be much more conducive for severe weather. A significant risk will include the Quad Cities, points south and west.

Storms will fire up around Omaha this afternoon, tracking east into the evening, along a stationary front. These storms will accelerate to about 50 mph, producing some isolated severe wind.

They should arrive into Mt. Pleasant around 7pm at the earliest, tracking toward the Quad Cities around 10pm.

Storms will have the capability of producing torrential downpours, possibly on the order of 2-4 inches per hour. That will cause rapid rises of creeks, streams, and city streets. For areas closest to the Mississippi River, city storm sewers are full and cannot accept the heavy rainfall. Flooding is expected during thunderstorms on River Drive in Davenport and River Drive in Moline. Never drive across a flooded roadway.

In addition to wind and flooding, there is also a risk of a strong tornado or two. The map above shows the potential maximized in Western Illinois this evening. That's where the stationary front will be draped...from Southeastern Iowa into North-Central Illinois. Places like Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, Monmouth, Galesburg, and Galva are in the highest risk for a tornado.

Dayton, OH overnight. Still images from a video. Important to know that you only get clues of a night tornado in an instant there's lightning or a power flash. https://t.co/3i1UJaKT7t — EricSorensen☈ (@ERICSORENSEN) May 28, 2019

What makes this situation more dangerous is the fact that these storms could produce tornadoes after sunset, making them very hard to spot with your eyes. We will have to rely heavily on doppler radar.

We will have another round of potentially severe storms Wednesday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Wednesday will have temperatures around 61 in the morning and 80 in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen