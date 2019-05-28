Find interactive radar here

Flash flood warning in effect for Scott County until 6 p.m.

Posted 12:34 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, May 28, 2019

A flash flood warning is in effect for Scott County until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms moving through the area are producing heavy rain, and are expected to last through 2 p.m.

The affected areas are:  Davenport, Bettendorf, Durant, Eldridge, Le Claire, Walcott, Blue Grass, Buffalo, Princeton, Long Grove, Riverdale, Donahue, McCausland, Dixon, Maysville, New Liberty, Panorama Park, Camp Liberty, West Lake Park and the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Affected highways are: 

  • Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 4
  • Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 306
  • Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 9

The National Weather Service reminds drivers to turn around if you encounter a flooded roadway, saying "most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

