Dixon school bus driver arrested for allegedly driving bus while drunk

DIXON, Illinois- A Dixon school bus driver faces more than a dozen charges after police say he was driving a bus loaded with children while drunk.

May 15th, around 10:00 am, “the Illinois Central School Bus Company contacted the Dixon Police Department and made the department aware of an incident which occurred on May 14th, involving an intoxicated school bus driver. At that point, officers began conducting an investigation into the incident.”

Dixon police say they spoke with three employees with the Illinois Central School Bus Company that were working that day and found evidence of the crime.

Police arrested Timothy M. Cloutier, 55, of Dixon.

Cloutier was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol (2 counts), a class 4 felony, endangering the life and health of a child (9 counts), a class a misdemeanor, and reckless conduct, a class a misdemeanor.