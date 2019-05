× Crash blocks portion of Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Crews are on scene where a crash happened in Bettendorf.

A News 8 viewer shared a photo of the crash, which happened on Spruce Hills Drive on Tuesday afternoon, May 28.

Police squads, ambulances and a fire truck were on scene.

Traffic maps showed a backup between Utica Ridge Road and Woodlawn Lane.

There was no word on any injuries.