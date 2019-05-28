× Be Alert! Strong to severe thunderstorms are on track for the evening hours

We’ll continue to monitor the skies later this afternoon and tonight for the redevelopment of strong to even severe thunderstorms for the area. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms we experienced around midday have moved out of the area. This activity has been riding along a boundary which is located just south of the Quad Cities along the Highway 34 corridor from Mount Pleasant, IA to Galesburg, IL. This will be the focus for additional showers and heavy thunderstorms come this evening. Given the location of the boundary, temperatures will only average in the 60s.

Strong thunderstorms are building around the NW Missouri/SW Iowa border and are moving toward the area. If the track and speed of these storms stay consistent then I’m expecting activity to arrive later this evening. Damaging, straight-line wind, hail along with torrential downpours are the main threats. However, along and south of the boundary, once again along Highway 34 and points south the potential for isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Flash Flood Watches are also in effect with the potential for these storms to dump around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in spots. It won’t take much for the water in many of the creeks, streams, and streets to quickly rise around town.

By Wednesday, any showers or thunderstorms will end early before an isolated coverage returns later that day and night. Fortunately, any storms around may have a challenge reaching severe limits as most of the storm’s energy and dynamics will have moved well east of the area.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

