YOUR MONEY with Mark: Expert Advice For Investors As U.S.-China Trade Dispute Lingers On

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, May 27th, Mark dug deeper into why the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the 5th consecutive week - the longest weekly losing streak since 2011.

"So far in May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen about 1,000 points - almost 4% - as a result of the recent escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute," he explained. "In April, there was a gradual rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, just shy of the all-time-high of 26,800, on the expectation that the U.S.-China trade dispute would soon be over. But on May 4, negotiations between the U.S. and China broke down and that led to further escalation. The recent sell-off reflects the markets’ concern that this trade dispute may continue for some time."

He also discussed the top performing sectors in the stock market so far this year and gave some advice to those who are interested in investing during a volatile stock market. Click the video above to see our complete conversation.