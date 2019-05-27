Tracking more severe storms for Tuesday

The threat for severe weather has ended for now, but it will make a quick return in less than 24 hours time.

Additional clusters of thunderstorms are expected to arrive as early as 8am Tuesday morning. This initial round isn’t likely going to be severe, but it will once again bring the threat of widespread, heavy rainfall of an inch or more in some spots.

With a warm front back in play, similar to what we saw today (Memorial Day), many areas will be under the threat of more severe storms by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A level 2 risk for severe storms currently exists for the entire Quad Cities area, with these threats arriving after 4pm Tuesday evening. Large hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH, flash flooding, and a few tornadoes are possible until roughly 10pm or so. The main difference will be the location of greatest concern and the timing. Areas mainly south of I80 appear to have the highest threat for a few tornadoes, while areas north of I80 will see the threat for wind, hail and extremely heavy rainfall.

Our in-house model shows a healthy cluster of severe thunderstorms pushing through around 6pm Tuesday evening. These storms will have a lot of moisture to work with and if we manage to sneak some sunshine into the picture during the afternoon, enough instability will build to make many of these severe.

We’ll continue to track this potential overnight and through Tuesday morning. Make sure and join us for Good Morning Quad Cities where Meteorologist Eric Sorensen will have the latest information regarding this potential threat. Rest assured that we’ll stay on top of things here.

If anything, the serious threat will greatly evolve into flash flooding as the evening progresses, especially if storms can move over the same areas repeatedly.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

