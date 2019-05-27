THE CITIES PODCAST: Just ask the Red Cross. It’s a disaster.

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the executive director of the Quad City chapter of the American Red Cross, Trish Burnett, as the agency surpasses 70 days of helping flood victims on the Mississippi, Rock, and Wapsipinicon rivers as well as other areas impacted by the Flood of 2019.

Has flood fatigue set it? A simple answer: yes.

