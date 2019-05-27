Flash Flood Warning Issued: Stay up to date HERE

THE CITIES PODCAST: Just ask the Red Cross. It’s a disaster.

Posted 5:02 pm, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, May 27, 2019

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE:  Jim talks with the executive director of the Quad City chapter of the American Red Cross, Trish Burnett, as the agency surpasses 70 days of helping flood victims on the Mississippi, Rock, and Wapsipinicon rivers as well as other areas impacted by the Flood of 2019.

Has flood fatigue set it?  A simple answer: yes.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.

