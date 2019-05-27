Rockridge Softball earns return trip to State

Posted 11:15 pm, May 27, 2019, by

The Rockets score 10 runs in the 6th inning to best Newman 11-1 and earn another trip to State.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.