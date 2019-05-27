Let’s Move Quad Cities: finding the right bike for your fitness goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – With Memorial Day weekend in full swing, that means bike season is underway.

Cycling is a sport for any point in life, but little do some people know they could be riding the wrong bike all along.

“Cycling is excellent because it is low impact on the joints,” says Anna Perry, a physical therapist at Rock Valley Physical Therapy.

“Color isn’t what it’s all about,” says Dr. Andrew Bries, of ORA Orthopedics sports medicine. “It’s all about the function and the structure of the bike.”

That’s why Dr. Bries and Perry started an online blog through ORA called “Bike School”.

“They’re intimidated,” says Bries. “How do I get a bike? How do I get fitted for it? How do I start?”

“One should ride a bike that matches what they really want to do,” Perry comments.

The three bikes they suggest as the most common bike are a road bike, a mountain bike, and a hybrid bike.

A road bike has curved handlebars and skinny tires perfect for medium to longer distances.

The opposite is a mountain bike for shorter distance and off-road terrains.

“Mountain bikes are going to be characterized by flat handlebars, an angled top tube, and thick knobby tires,” Perry explains.

The hybrid bike is a combination of a mountain and road bike. It’s not a clunky as a mountain bike, but not as narrow as a road bike.

“They still have some grip, so if you encounter loose gravel you aren’t going to lose control,” says Bries. “It has more of a flat bar across the top and the flat bar for your handle bars.”

With even more options out there than the three listed, it’s necessary to pick the correct one for your fitness goals – and find the right fit to stay fit.

“If you don’t have the right bike you may not be comfortable, you may lose control you just won’t be happy with it,” says Bries.