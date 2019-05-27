Democrats advance bill to expand Illinois abortion rights
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — House Democrats in Illinois have advanced a measure to replace the state’s abortion law with less restrictive language that gives people “a fundamental right” to make decisions about their reproductive health.
Related: The Quad Cities is split on the nationwide abortion debate
Supporters say the measure is necessary to counter other states’ action to restrict abortion procedures and the appointment of U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
Republicans criticized Democrats, who control the Legislature and the governor’s office, for holding the hearing on the Sunday night of a holiday weekend and posting notice just one hour before the hearing.