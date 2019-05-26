Weather service says EF-1 tornado hit south of Iowa City

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that the teams found damage to rooftops and trees and say some outbuildings and mobile homes were flipped. No injuries have been reported.

Watch: Video shows reported tornado moving through the Iowa City area

Frytown, a village of about 200 that sits about 10 miles south of Iowa City, saw the brunt of the damage, with several trailers at a mobile home park there overturned.

The tornado also disrupted Iowa City West High School’s graduation ceremony Friday evening, forcing students, their families and staff to seek shelter inside the Carver-Hawkeye Arena as tornado warnings sounded..