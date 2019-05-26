The Score Sunday – Galesburg Softball, Alleman Baseball, Bettendorf Soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Galesburg Softball wins their first Regional Title in 34 years, now the Silver Streaks are ready to makes some more noise as they prepare for Sectionals. Alleman Baseball has a come from behind win to claim the Sectional Title. Pioneers are set to keep it going in the Elite 8. Bettendorf Soccer punches their ticket to the State Soccer Tournament for the 20th time in school history. The FCA story of the week features Kathy Haas as she is set to retire from the Monmouth Athletic Department.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video