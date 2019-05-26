Galesburg Softball wins their first Regional Title in 34 years, now the Silver Streaks are ready to makes some more noise as they prepare for Sectionals. Alleman Baseball has a come from behind win to claim the Sectional Title. Pioneers are set to keep it going in the Elite 8. Bettendorf Soccer punches their ticket to the State Soccer Tournament for the 20th time in school history. The FCA story of the week features Kathy Haas as she is set to retire from the Monmouth Athletic Department.
The Score Sunday – Galesburg Softball, Alleman Baseball, Bettendorf Soccer
-
Sporstcast May 25, 2019
-
WQAD Sports Part 2- May 17th
-
WQAD Sports May 14th
-
Sportscast May 4, 2019
-
Sportscast April 20, 2019
-
-
Sportscast May 11, 2019
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman Soccer, Geneseo Soccer, YQC Rowers, FCA
-
WQAD Sports May 23rd- Geneseo softball earns Regional title, Rockridge and Newman with Sectional wins and more
-
Sportscast April 13, 2019
-
WQAD Sport April 12th
-
-
Western Big 6 Softball, Baseball, St Ambrose Volleyball
-
State Track in Iowa and Illinois, Rock Island Soccer Makes History
-
WB6 Track, TRAC Track, North Scott Soccer, Geneseo Softball