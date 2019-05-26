THE CITIES PODCAST: Thinking of avoiding the Mississippi River? Fuggetaboutit

Posted 4:50 pm, May 26, 2019, by

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE:  Jim talks with River Action executive Director Kathy Wine about the events still planned along the Mississippi River.

“Ride the River”?  It’s still on.

Channel Cat Tours?  Delayed, but rescheduled.

The list goes on and on…

Plus, does the leader of the group created 35 years ago to draw attention to the river believe the Mississippi River is getting the attention it deserves now?

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.