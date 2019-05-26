THE CITIES PODCAST: Thinking of avoiding the Mississippi River? Fuggetaboutit

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with River Action executive Director Kathy Wine about the events still planned along the Mississippi River.

“Ride the River”? It’s still on.

Channel Cat Tours? Delayed, but rescheduled.

The list goes on and on…

Plus, does the leader of the group created 35 years ago to draw attention to the river believe the Mississippi River is getting the attention it deserves now?

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.