Sporstcast May 25, 2019

Local Boy Track Athletes compete in the State Meet. Kyle Kruthoff defends his Pole Vault Titlte breaking a new state record along the way. Spring Valley Hall wins the 4x100 and 4x200. Morrison Claims gold in the 4x800 and Sherrard wins the 4x400. Orion's Logan Lee is second in the shot put.

Bettendorf punches their ticket to State Soccer Tournament with a 1-nil win over Pleasant Valley in PK's.

Rock Island Softball best United Township to win their second straight Regional Championship 8-4.

Moline pulls the upset over Normal West to win Regional gold 11-2.

Sterling Newman wins a high scoring game over Winnebago 12-10 to advance to the Elite 8.

Alleman Baseball gets a game winning hit from Anthony Glancey to win the Sectional Title 8-6 over Spring Valley Hall.

Moline scores a come back win against Normal Community 5-3.

River Ridge wins Sectional 4-2 to move into the Elite 8.