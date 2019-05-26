Several people sitting in bed of pickup truck injured in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Several people are being treated at area hospitals tonight after a car accident in the Moline High School parking lot.

The accident happened behind the school near the Bartlett Performing Arts Center. The Moline Police Department says several people were in the bed of a pickup truck when it flipped on its side.

Several of the occupants were loaded onto stretchers and taken to the hospital. No word tonight on whether a second vehicle was involved.

Moline Police say there were no life-threatening injuries and all occupants are expected to be okay.