Tracking more heavy rain and storms through Memorial Day

A Flash Flood Watch continues for the Quad Cities through Sunday morning as rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive once again overnight Saturday.

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has also been issued for parts of the Quad Cities until midnight Sunday morning. This includes the Quad Cities metro.

Unlike Friday, these storms will not have much potential to produce tornadoes We remain under a slight risk for severe weather, meaning a few scattered stronger storms will be possible with hail and damaging wind the biggest threat. Our flash flood threat will remain elevated as well, especially after the round of rain we received this morning which amounted to more than an inch in some parts of the Quad Cities.

The heaviest rains are expected to fall tonight into Sunday morning before we see a bit of a break. The humidity will continue to remain quite high through the rest of the weekend, too, making it feel a bit uncomfortable at times. After a break from the rain Sunday afternoon, more rounds of showers and storms will return by the start of the Memorial Day holiday.

An impressive amount of moisture has worked its way into the region this weekend and that means any well-organized thunderstorm will capable of putting down locally heavy rainfall. Our FutureTrack model indicates this potential nicely. While Muscatine won't likely pick up more than two inches of rain, it shows the potential that exists for any one location that sees repeated storm activity through the day Sunday.

Memorial Day itself will feature some dry hours at times. Rain chances will be most concentrated in the morning, until around 9am or so. That's when the coverage will begin to break up and more isolated activity will be expected for the afternoon. As a warm front lifts north during the afternoon and evening, we'll be under the gun for more stronger storm development, including the possibility for severe storms capable of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. This threat will also extend into Tuesday. Those are the two days you'll want to pay close attention to the forecast, especially if you plan to be outdoors.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

