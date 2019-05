× Police on scene of possible shooting in East Moline off Avenue of the Cities

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – East Moline Police are on the scene of an incident at the intersection of 7th Street and 40th Avenue, just off Avenue of the Cities.

Witnesses say the incident involved a car chase and multiple shots were fired. Crime scene tape is blocking off the street and about 5 to 10 officers are present.

