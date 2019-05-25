Community remembers fallen heroes at Hero Street Monument

Silvis Hero Street monument (WQAD photo)

SILVIS, Illinois — The Silvis community paid tribute to those who gave their lives in the line of duty to their country.

The memorial ceremony, hosted by the Hero Street Monument Committee, on Saturday, May 25, included a 21-gun salute.

Rock Island Arsenal’s Garrison Commander, Colonel Stephen C. Marr, laid a wreath and Patriot Guard Riders lined the walkway to the Hero Street Monument.

“Let us not forget the families of the fallen for whom every day is Memorial Day,” he said in his keynote speech.

“Our Gold Star families live with the realities of sacrifice more so than any of us. They understand and they bear the true cost of freedom.”

The ceremony concluded with the playing of “Taps” by Moline high school student Madison Meldrum.

