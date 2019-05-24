× Small Business Administration leaders discuss how they can help flood victims

DAVENPORT, Iowa— Leaders from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are in the Quad Cities to help victims from the flooding that happened in late April.

The SBA’s Yolanda Stokes and FEMA’s Deanna Frazier are joining us during News 8 at 11 Friday, May 24 to discuss how they can help. The SBA focuses on businesses who have been affected while FEMA focuses on the residents affected.

As previously reported, a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is located at the old Office Max Building at Kimberly and Northwest Boulevard in Davenport, next to the Olive Garden and the NorthPark Mall. It’s a one-stop shop for help from FEMA, the SBA, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and other voluntary agencies.