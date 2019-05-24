× Scott County Emergency Management says be prepared for flooding

SCOTT COUNTY -The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities is reporting that the continued rainfall, saturated ground conditions, and the potential for several rounds of thunderstorms over the weekend will lead to rising river levels.

The Mississippi River is continuing to rise and potentially increase to a level between 20.5 feet 23 feet at the Rock Island location as soon as May 31st.

Scott County Emergency Management Agency says to do the following: