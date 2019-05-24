River Bandits return home to Modern Woodmen ballpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The Quad Cities River Bandits are returning home for the first time in nearly a month.

The season was supposed to start in early April but historic waters held them back.

Crews also had troubles creating a temporary pedestrian bridge to allow them to get in their first home game since Canadian Pacific Railway raised the nearby tracks.

The Bandits did finally have their first home game near the end of April but were only able to complete one series due to severe weather that weekend.

Unfortunately, that was followed by the nearby HESCO barrier breach pushing them back on the road. Now, that the river has receded some around the ballpark the stadium is back on track.

"The team has been anxious to get to their home stadium. Obviously it's not effecting their playing habits which is great but everyone is kinda looking forward to getting back to a natural routine and habit and bringing baseball back into Modern Woodmen," said general manager, Jacqueline Holm.

Friday through Sunday the River Bandits will take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.