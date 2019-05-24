River Bandits get to play ball at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- After almost a whole month on the road because of flooding, the Quad Cities River Bandits were back in Modern Woodmen Park Friday, May 24. Fans say they couldn't be happier.

They had to file in across the Bandit's temporary bridge over the raised railroad tracks. But then it was like any other day at the ballpark.

"I am ready for baseball!" Denise Jerson said. "Hopefully we win tonight. That'll make it that much better. It's just great to have baseball back in the Quad Cities."

Friday was almost like another opening day.

"Oh, (the flood is) getting too much," says Terry Stinocher. "We need a break. We need Eric (Sorenson) and the boys to get us some nice sunny weather."

For weeks, floodwaters surrounded Modern Woodmen Park and all of it hasn't even receded yet. The Bandits have only played three games at home this season.

"Oh it's great," Stinocher says. "It's been a long winter. With all the flooding, we missed baseball."

"When baseball season starts, you're ready to have them at home, not having them playing in other baseball fields as the home team," Jerson says.

But tonight the River Bandits got to play ball, looking to strike out the Wisconsin Timberrattlers.

"It was nice to finally come to a game because I've got all these tickets and it'd be nice to use them," Carolyn Wuerzburger says.

Weather permitting, the River Bandits are back at home Saturday, May 25 and Monday May 27.