Remain Alert! Level-3 risk of severe storms today

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday morning as thunderstorms are expected to produce 1-2 inches of rain per hour. This will cause rapid rises in creeks and streams.

Showers and thunderstorms will come with some tropical downpours and possible pea-sized hail this morning. As a warm front moves from south to north, the rain will subside early on with more storms around the lunch hour. A few of these storms could be severe with damaging wind being the main threat. For that reason, our Threat Track scale is at a Level-3, which is a "significant risk" of severe thunderstorms. Our scale rates the potential for dangerous weather on a 1-5 scale.

Later this afternoon and evening, additional thunderstorms will fire up along a cold front that will move in from the west. A few storms ahead of this front could be severe, especially after 6pm, lasting through about 2am Saturday morning. There is a threat for flash flooding in addition to some hail, high winds, and even isolated tornadoes.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen