Register to win Chicago baseball tickets from your local Select Chevy Dealers

Each month from May – August, one winner will be selected to win 2 tickets to a 2019 regular season baseball game in Chicago and a $100 VISA Gift card to use for refreshments.

The winner can select a game for either Chicago team and the game they wish to attend (subject to ticket availability).

Everyone who enters receives a $2 discount coupon towards Quad Cities River Bandits tickets in the Chevy Berm section at Modern Woodmen Park.

One runner-up winner will also be selected each month and win 4 tickets to a 2019 regular season Quad Cities River Bandits home game.