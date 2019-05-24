× Plan and Prepare… Severe weather potential still on track for later in the day

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday morning as more scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop as we heading into the evening and overnight hours. Given the deep moisture that will be available for these storms, amounts around an inch… maybe two are possible in spots. produce 1-2 inches of rain per hour. This will cause rapid rises in creeks and streams as well as street flooding in poor drainage areas.

One wave of storms is moving just south of the Quad Cities early this afternoon with additional thunderstorms later today and tonight. Not only is there a threat for flash flooding but some hail, high winds, and even an isolated tornadoes are possible as well.

Temperatures overnight will only drop around the upper 60s.

Last of these showers and storms will move out of the area by sunrise, Saturday, leaving us with brighter skies the rest of the day and highs around the 80 degree mark. However, more storms with heavy rain are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning before we break out with some sunshine the rest of the day. The cycle will continue that night into Monday morning with highs on Memorial Day in the upper 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

