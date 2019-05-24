NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating the (Unofficial) Start of Summer and Something Else…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memorial Day Weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, so we're celebrating that - plus Jon's birthday!

On Friday, May 24th on Nailed It Or Failed It - we made a craft, a treat, and a special Cocktail of the Week.

First - the craft. If you have a bunch of plastic cups sitting around not being used, this is a fun way to transform them into a patriotic decoration. All you need are some red and blue plastic cups, scissors, a hole punch, and ribbon. Click the video above to see what we were able to create!

Next - the treat and the drink! Jon's favorite candy is Skittles, so we decided to do two things with Skittles (besides devouring them). We melted down Skittles and made Skittles Popcorn, then we diffused it with Absolut and made Skittles Vodka! Click the video below to see if these recipes turned out as tasty as the real thing!