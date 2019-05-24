Flash Flood Watch in effect through 7:00 a.m. Saturday

Kewanee preschool shows support for classmate prepping for open heart surgery

Posted 7:52 am, May 24, 2019

Lyle School shows support for Krue Simms, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Karen Simms).

KEWANEE, Illinois — Staff and students at a Kewanee preschool came together in support of a little boy who’s having to undergo open heart surgery.

At age three Krue Simms is preparing to have his third open heart surgery.  His mom, Karen Simms said her son was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which is a birth defect that affects blood flow to part of the heart.

As the preschool student prepares for the surgery, his teachers at Lyle School orchestrated a day of support, to show him how much they care about him.

On Monday, May 20, staff members and dozens of Krue’s classmates all wore black t-shirts, made to help raise awareness about his condition.   Along with the shirts, some wore buttons with the brave little guy’s face on them.

“It’s nice to know that people take the extra effort to show that they do care,” said Karen.

Tiffany Platz, Karen Simms, Krue Simms, and sister Briar Simms (Photo courtesy of Karen Simms)

Krue’s surgery is set for early June.  Karen said he will be in the hospital for two to five weeks, which should have him back home before he celebrates his fourth birthday on July 21.

