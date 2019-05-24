Kewanee preschool shows support for classmate prepping for open heart surgery

KEWANEE, Illinois — Staff and students at a Kewanee preschool came together in support of a little boy who’s having to undergo open heart surgery.

At age three Krue Simms is preparing to have his third open heart surgery. His mom, Karen Simms said her son was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which is a birth defect that affects blood flow to part of the heart.

As the preschool student prepares for the surgery, his teachers at Lyle School orchestrated a day of support, to show him how much they care about him.

On Monday, May 20, staff members and dozens of Krue’s classmates all wore black t-shirts, made to help raise awareness about his condition. Along with the shirts, some wore buttons with the brave little guy’s face on them.

“It’s nice to know that people take the extra effort to show that they do care,” said Karen.

Krue’s surgery is set for early June. Karen said he will be in the hospital for two to five weeks, which should have him back home before he celebrates his fourth birthday on July 21.