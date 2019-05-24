Illinois governor proposes tax on video gambling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is considering raising taxes on video gambling as part of a proposed bill.

The increase would be about 20%. The governor said it would bring in $100 million in additional revenue.

Gaming terminals are found in many establishments, including the Broken Saddle and Bierstube in Moline. The general manager of both businesses, Bob Rebitzer, said this tax would have a negative impact on their bottom line.

"For any future projects it's going to be crippling because we're not having that additional revenue coming in," said Rebitzer. "It just doesn't seem fair."