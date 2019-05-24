Flash Flood Watch in effect through 7:00 a.m. Saturday

Gov. Kim Reynolds orders flags at half staff for Memorial day

Posted 2:45 pm, May 24, 2019, by

DES MOINES- Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 27, in honor of Memorial Day.

Gov. Reynolds also directed that the National League of Families POW/MIA flag also be flown on Capitol grounds for the entire day.

According to the governors’ office, Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

