Wheel of Misfortune; Chaz Patty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 25-year-old Chaz Patty. He's 5'11", 199 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Scott County Sheriff's Office for escape on original charges of theft and sex offender failure to register second offense.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.