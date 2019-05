Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL - Thousands of flags now stand in front of the tombstones at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Volunteers of all generations met on May 23 at 4:00 p.m. to line the rows of the cemetery with flags to honor those who have died.

Its in honor of Memorial Day.

Some people say its a way to teach the younger generation about the importance of the military while also honoring veterans.

The flags will be taken down Tuesday, May 28.