WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma -- Two barges that came loose along the Arkansas River crashed into a dam and sunk.

Video shows the two barges floating loosely along the river, which flows through the east side of the state. According to KFOR, around noon on Thursday, May 23, the barges headed into the dam. One sunk quickly, followed by the other shortly after.

The barges were carrying fertilizer, according to the report.

KFOR reported that the integrity of the dam remained in tact.