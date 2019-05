Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- QC Paws is going to reopen Thursday, May 23 after the building was damaged Tuesday, May 21 due to storms.

The shelter director says a large tree fell on top of the building. A branch also went straight through the roof into the front dog room. No animals were hurt. All dogs from the front room were moved into other kennels.

The facility is located just east of the Quad City International Airport.