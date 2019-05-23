Police: Mother, boyfriend beat 7-year-old, tied him up in infested basement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A 7-year-old boy who Caroline County deputies say was abused by his mother and her boyfriend is in critical care at VCU Medical Center, according to WTVR.

Investigators were trying to get a clearer picture of what the sheriff called "one of the worst abuse and neglect cases" he’s seen in his over 40-year career.

They executed a search warrant at the home where the boy lived with his mom, 29-year-old Ashley Karam and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Edward Childs.

Neighbor Lacey Collins said she had several interactions with the boy months ago at the bus stop. She had a gut feeling that something was wrong, but she didn't want to make the boy feel awkward.

"He mentioned that his back hurt, but I never checked him or anything,” she said. “I never knew."

The sheriff's office got involved Sunday afternoon after a neighbor called saying the boy was at their home and had visible injuries.

Sources said detectives believe the boy was left for extended periods of time at his home, bound by duct tape, surrounded by roaches and moldy walls. The sheriff said he had some old injuries and obvious new ones.

"I don't even want to describe what the young boy went through," Sheriff Tony Lippa said.

Karam and Childs have been charged with abduction, abuse, and cruelty.

Karam has a history of child abuse dating back to 2012.

WTVR reported a different child was removed from her care after she was convicted of abuse and disregard for life. She was sentenced to five years in prison.

"He didn't need this. He was so sweet,” Collins said. “His mom would tell me he's bad, and I was like, ‘He's not bad,’ you know?”

Aram and Childs are at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

Deputies said an additional child was found to be in the custody of the accused; that child is now in protective custody.